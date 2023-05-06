Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,781,709 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,354,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,781,709 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.10% of TechnipFMC worth $114,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 1.74. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

