Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,091 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $77,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 758,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $427.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.00 and a 52-week high of $434.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

