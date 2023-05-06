Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,205 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $67,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after buying an additional 607,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.24.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Get Rating

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

