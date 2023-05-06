Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,205 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.19% of Enphase Energy worth $67,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.37 and a 200-day moving average of $243.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.