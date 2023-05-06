Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,346 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 3.67% of Nabors Industries worth $53,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.86.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $97.10 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $193.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($2.83). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $769.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

