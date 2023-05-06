Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,685 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,629,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,404,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.