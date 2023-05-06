Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,241. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.50.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

