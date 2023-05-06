Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.85

Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC (LON:VENN – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Venn Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,027,544 shares trading hands.

Venn Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.85.

Venn Life Sciences Company Profile

Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc, a clinical research organization, provides consulting and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore. The company offers drug development planning and strategy services, including clinical feasibility assessment, project management, and in-licensing and technical due diligence; and early drug development services, such as drug candidate selection, CMC, non-clinical/pre-clinical development, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacometrics and PK-PD modelling.

Further Reading

