Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ventas by 111.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,125 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,098,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,509,000 after purchasing an additional 812,701 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 88.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 785,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after purchasing an additional 761,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ventas by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,982,000 after buying an additional 719,975 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

VTR opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.75, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Barclays dropped their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.