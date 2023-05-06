Verge Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $35.51 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,899.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00289253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00546303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00065514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.93 or 0.00405065 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,213,582 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

