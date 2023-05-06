Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,924,017,000 after buying an additional 72,552 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,110,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,895,000 after purchasing an additional 104,990 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,435,000 after purchasing an additional 49,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,002,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.5 %

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.88. 1,233,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $211.93. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

