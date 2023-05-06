Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20 to $5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion to $2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Verisk Analytics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.20-$5.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Truist Financial upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.17.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.88. 1,233,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.63 and its 200-day moving average is $181.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $211.93.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.