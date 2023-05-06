Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $384.00 at Barclays

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $348.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.56 and its 200-day moving average is $307.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,088 shares of company stock valued at $21,639,520 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals



Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

