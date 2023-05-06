Vinci (EPA:DG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $101.19

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €101.19 ($111.20) and traded as high as €110.16 ($121.05). Vinci shares last traded at €109.58 ($120.42), with a volume of 637,448 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($141.76) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($121.98) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €107.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.36.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

