Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 EPS.

VIR stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $24.50. 1,217,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,974. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $405,151.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,327,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,984,249.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $2,134,523.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,751,051 shares in the company, valued at $452,829,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $405,151.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,327,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,984,249.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,063,431 shares of company stock valued at $27,969,571. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

