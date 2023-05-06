Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. Vista Outdoor also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50 to $5.00 EPS.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 3.4 %

VSTO stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. 1,103,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $740.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after purchasing an additional 140,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

