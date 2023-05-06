Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50 to $5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85 billion to $2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion. Vista Outdoor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,140. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

