Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. Vista Outdoor also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50 to $5.00 EPS.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.89. 1,103,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.94. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after acquiring an additional 140,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

