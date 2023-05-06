VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.69.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $124.12 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

