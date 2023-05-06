VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $77.63 Million

VRES (VRS) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 6th. VRES has a market capitalization of $77.63 million and approximately $73.12 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VRES has traded down 5% against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,732.50 or 1.00098913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.02810937 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $71.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.