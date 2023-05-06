Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

NYSE:WD opened at $66.43 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,243,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 206,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

