Wanchain Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000810 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $46.00 million and approximately $552,703.17 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00057685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00037603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,505,593 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.