WAX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.48 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $188.44 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WAX Profile

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,550,813 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,926,775,414.5195727 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06497731 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,184,072.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

