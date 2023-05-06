Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at DA Davidson

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.90.

Wayfair Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of NYSE W opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.05. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,612.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $111,775.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after buying an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 12.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,107,000 after buying an additional 273,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

