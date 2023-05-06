Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $124.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.27.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.8 %

MPC opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.46.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.06 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,409 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 19,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

