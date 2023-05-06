Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Wesdome Gold Mines to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$75.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%.

WDO opened at C$9.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -90.60 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 25,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$178,244.30. Also, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDO shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.71.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

