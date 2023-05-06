West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on West Bancorporation from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

WTBA stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 924,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,494,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in West Bancorporation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 104,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Featured Stories

