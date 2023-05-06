Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) SVP John E. Bonini Purchases 1,700 Shares

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) SVP John E. Bonini purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $10,625.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,512.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WNEB opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 455.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 92,764 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 20.3% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

