Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Westlake from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.54.

WLK opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.60. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $139.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.68.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Westlake by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Westlake by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in Westlake by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

