Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 64.08%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.3 %
WPM stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
