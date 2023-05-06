Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE WSR opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSR shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,535.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

