Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Williams Companies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $30.18 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 902.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

