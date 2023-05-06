WINkLink (WIN) Market Cap Hits $77.91 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $77.91 million and $8.23 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008246 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $11,526,312.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.