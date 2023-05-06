World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $61.88 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $61.88 million and approximately $937,853.93 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00057782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00037681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,464,208 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

