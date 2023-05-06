WOW-token (WOW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.19

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $284.09 million and approximately $12.19 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00029180 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02839712 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $8.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

