XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,133.89

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,133.89 ($26.66) and traded as high as GBX 2,340 ($29.24). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 2,335 ($29.17), with a volume of 405,201 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.73) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($30.36) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.73) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,118.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,140.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £447.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,136.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a GBX 36 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,867.92%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

