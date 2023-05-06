XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on XPO from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded XPO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded XPO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded XPO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.39.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08. XPO has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Insider Activity at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in XPO by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in XPO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in XPO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in XPO by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

