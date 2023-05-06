XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. XYO has a market capitalization of $55.72 million and approximately $741,170.48 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00025633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019680 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,687.54 or 1.00040458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000100 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

