Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,158,741 shares of company stock valued at $72,194,347. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Yum China by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Yum China by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

