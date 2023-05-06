ZClassic Price Hits $0.0451 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $418,696.84 and $57.57 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00124291 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00046533 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00030890 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.