Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $99,652.50.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -81.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZG. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.48.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Further Reading

