ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $25.16 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $6.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 146.54%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 69.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.