Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.29 billion-$7.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.22. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

