ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Bank of America

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of ZI opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

