ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $31.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZI. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.