Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

