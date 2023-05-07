1,071 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,071 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $198.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average is $194.09. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

