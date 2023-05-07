1,252 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Bought by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 124,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 56,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IWS traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.69. 453,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.