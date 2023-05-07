1,252 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TT opened at $176.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.13.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,071 shares of company stock worth $2,841,093 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

