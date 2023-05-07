21,098 Shares in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SFL by 125.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SFL by 14,365.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SFL in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.77. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). SFL had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 60.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SFL shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

